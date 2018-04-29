Two cops escape after bails rejected

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed pre-arrest bail of two policemen facing charge of killing a young man in a fake encounter on the suspicion of his involvement in rape and murder of seven-year-old Emaan Fatima of Kasur.

Both accused, Sub-Inspector Tariq Bashir Cheema and Constable Muhammad Ashraf, managed to escape after the rejection of their bail petitions. At the outset, the counsel for the accused cops contended that the victim identified as Mudassar and two others were riding a stolen bike when the police personnel signalled them to stop at a police picket. However, he said, they did not stop. He said the police chased them and they opened fire at the police team.

Police personnel, in self-defence, opened fire that caused death to Mudassar, the counsel said. Rebutting the stand of petitioners’ counsel, Additional Prosecutor General Abdul Samad told the court that the suspects (cops) had arrested Mudassar from his house and later killed him in a fake encounter. He said the suspects reached an agreement with the mother of the victim and paid her blood money for not pursuing the case. The prosecutor said a joint investigation team also found Cheema, Ashraf and other police personnel guilty of killing Mudassar in fake encounter terming him a suspect in Fatima case.

However, he said, the DNA report confirmed that Imran Ali, suspect in Zainab’s rape-cum-murder case, was also involved in the murder of Fatima. The prosecutor pointed out that the Supreme Court had also taken suo motu of the extra judicial killing. Justice Anwarul Haq heard the arguments from both sides and dismissed bail petitions of Cheema and Ashraf.