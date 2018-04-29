CJ to hear railways, public companies cases today

LAHORE : A Supreme Court two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar would hear several suo motu cases on Saturday (today) at Lahore registry, including colossal losses incurred by railways, establishment of public companies in Punjab and condition of public hospitals.

On April 14 last, Railways Miniter Kh Saad Rafique had appeared before the court and presented the statistics of the profit and loss of the department. The CJ had decided to have independent audit of the department conducted by a chartered accountancy firm, yet to be selected. The bench would also hear suo motu cases regarding utilisation of luxury vehicles by ministers and officers beyond their entitlement, corruption in procurements at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and murder of a journalist in Sambrial. Justice Umar Ata Bandial is the other member of the bench.