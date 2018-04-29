Sun April 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Pakistan fail to reach Youth Olympic Qualifiers semis

KARACHI: Pakistan crashed out of the race for the semi-finals of Youth Olympic qualifiers when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Bangladesh in Bangkok. They had lost 1-12 to Malaysia in the morning and needed to beat Bangladesh in their last pool match to qualify for the semifinals. Pakistan were leading 3-1 with just three minutes left but Bangladesh managed to score twice to make it 3-3. Their third goal came in the last minute.Thus Bangladesh made it to the semi-finals.

