Zubair reigns supreme in PGF Q-School at KGC

KARACHI: DHA’s Zubair Khan won the Pro trials as the three-day Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Qualifying School competition concluded here at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Friday.

At the end of the 54-hole trials, Zubair and Lahore’s Gymkhana’s Ashir Masih were tied for the first place, which meant that a playoff was required to decide the winner.The playoff took place at the tough par-four 18th hole on the Yellow course. It was Zubair, who managed to edge his opponent in the playoff as he made a par as opposed to Ashir’s bogey.

As a goodwill gesture, the top 15 professionals and top five senior professionals were given cash prizes as well. A small prize giving ceremony was held, attended by Dr Ali Haider, Salman Abbasi, Cdre Ejaz Chaudhry, Ahmad Jamil Siddiqi, Cdr Majid Satti, Pro Waheed Baloch and many others.

Earlier, Ashir Masih catapulted himself into contention by carding 71 in the final round. On a day when overnight leaders Sultan Mehmood and Akbar Khan faltered with scores of 81 and 79 respectively, Zubair carded 73 to finish on the top of the leader-board along with Ashir.The day’s best round came from KGC’s Arshad Rasheed who carded a stunning six-under par 66 to finish third. He was followed by Irfan Mehmood, Abid Rana and Usman Ali.

The top 60 players from the trials which featured around 270 golfers have earned professional cards that will give them the right to compete on the national circuit. They will join an elite group of Pakistan’s top-40 golfers, who were exempted from the trials.

Meanwhile, in the senior professionals’ category Mardan’s Asad Khan reigned supreme with an aggregate of 220. He was followed by Maqbool Ahmed (222) and Karam Hussain and Abdul Waheed (223).

The PGF trials were supervised by President Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Asad I.A Khan with Dr Ali Haider (PGF Joint Secretary) and Salman Abbasi. Ahmed Jameel Siddiqi and Commodore Zafar Mahmood were the chief referees.