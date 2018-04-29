Pakistan look to extract maximum gain from Kent game

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young touring party will be look to extract valuable practice and experience from their four-day warm-up game against Kent, which begins at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, from Saturday (today).

The game against Kent is one of the two tour matches that Pakistan will play ahead of their one-off Test against Ireland in Dublin, which will be followed by a two-Test series against England.

It’s still early summer in Britain which means Pakistan could be facing testing conditions in the Tests.The Pakistanis recorded a credible 2-2 draw against England on their last tour but things could be different for them in the absence of senior batsmen Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan who have both retired.

But Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan’s captain, is confident that his young team will give its best in Ireland and England.Meanwhile, Kent’s head coach Matt Walker believes their match against Pakistan comes at the perfect time for his squad.

With the season still in its infancy it will be a good chance for the Kent players to get some much needed game time.Walker said: “There’s still opportunity for players to have time in the middle. We have missed that and it’s an opportunity for players to play against an international team and showcase their skills.

“I’ve always thought the tourist games are important. If you do well it’s amazing how it catches the eye of certain people. We will probably rest a couple of people but it’s a good opportunity for some guys to get a knock and some overs under their belts.“I think we are very lucky to have tourist games. It’s a privilege to host Pakistan for their first game and you want to respect that for sure.”

Kent lost their opening Specsavers County Championship Division 2 match of the season at home to Gloucestershire before enjoying a nine-wicket win at Durham last week.“Sometimes when those fixtures fall later on in the season they can be quite tricky to manage as you know you have weary bodies and people do need a bit of time off,” Walker said.

“It comes at a very good time as it’s still not easy on these wickets. The games can be a little bit of a lottery and you are missing the third week of the championship season, when there could be a bit more weather around, which can’t be a terrible thing.

“There’s not much better practice you can have than out in the middle. Nets are brilliant but when you are playing against high quality opposition it will be good to get time

in the middle,” he added. —with inputs from agencies