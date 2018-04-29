Belarus detains independent journalist at border

MINSK: Belarus has detained an independent journalist after he attempted to enter the country from Ukraine, investigators said on Friday.

Dzmitry Halko, who has written for various media including opposition website Belarussky Partizan, was detained on April 22 and accused of attacking a policeman, the Investigative Committee that probes serious crimes said.

Belarus is ranked 155th out of 180 in this year’s Reporters Without Borders world press freedom index. Halko, 38, was working as a fixer for The Times, the British newspaper reported. He also previously freelanced for the Kyiv Post, the publication wrote on Twitter, regularly covering the frontline in the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Halko had lived in Ukraine since last year but opted to return to Belarus for a visit.

President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled ex-Soviet Belarus, which shares borders with the European Union, with an iron fist since 1994. Last year, during a visit to Minsk, police came to the door of his flat to check on loud music and investigators allege that he attacked a policeman.

He wrote on Facebook that he only took the policeman’s arm and believed the incident was linked to his professional activities. He could face up to six years in jail if found guilty. Halko’s father Nikolaj, also a former independent journalist, told AFP that Halko was now being held in a Minsk detention centre after spending several days jailed in a small town near the border.