‘Iran has not asked for Russian help over US sanctions’

MOSCOW: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Iran has not sought Moscow’s help in case the United States decides to re-impose economic sanctions on Tehran.

US President Donald Trump has said that unless European allies fix the "terrible flaws" in the Iran nuclear deal by May 12, he will refuse to extend US sanctions relief for oil-producing Iran.

A top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said Tehran would not accept any change to its nuclear deal, as Western signatories prepare a new package in the hope of persuading US President Donald Trump to stick with the accord.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis emphasized the value of certain aspects of the Iran nuclear agreement, even as Trump considers pulling out of the deal, which he has attacked repeatedly and this week called “insane.”A May 12 deadline is looming for Trump to decide on whether to re-impose US economic sanctions on Tehran. French President Emmanuel Macron said he had discussed a “new deal” with Trump in which the United States and Europe would tackle outstanding concerns about Iran beyond its nuclear programme.