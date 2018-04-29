Doctor who?

State-owned hospitals across the country have been effaced by constant neglect and gross mismanagement. Thousands of patients who visit these medical facilities face disappointment. Senior doctors seldom visit these facilities with their presence. Instead of giving immediate treatment to patients, doctors are more concerned about getting registration slips from the counter. Many of them fail to adopt a professional attitude when it comes to emergency cases. It is pertinent to mention that senior doctors only visit in the morning and leave their patients for the rest of the day at the mercy of junior doctors and nurses.

Junior doctors aren’t able to provide proper medication to patients. As a result, patients are not administered the care and attention that only a veteran professional can provide. Basic amenities that are provided to patients are also of a dismal quality. Dirty sheets and unclean blankets are given to patients. There is no proper waiting room for attendants who have to set up makeshift beds on the lawns of hospitals. It is the responsibility of the government to provide sufficient funds to improve the condition of hospitals.

Aleena Sabir

Islamabad