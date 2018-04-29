Time to transform

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Defective transformers in Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi are creating countless difficulties for residents. Since these transformers have not been repaired, power blackouts have become the norm.
The chairman of Wapda should replace these transformers with new ones on an urgent basis. Residents are hoping that by Ramzan, the matter will have been resolved in a timely manner.
Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya
Rawalpindi
