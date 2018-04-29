Time to transform

Defective transformers in Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi are creating countless difficulties for residents. Since these transformers have not been repaired, power blackouts have become the norm.

The chairman of Wapda should replace these transformers with new ones on an urgent basis. Residents are hoping that by Ramzan, the matter will have been resolved in a timely manner.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi