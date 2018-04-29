A bill with no benefits

Students of Karachi University (KU) have voiced their objections against the passage of a bill that strips Sindh’s public-sector universities of their autonomy and accords power to the chief minister to run the affairs of universities across the province.

Students have rejected the bill in its entirety and asked the authorities concerned to reconsider this decision. The transfer of power to the chief minister will not benefit universities and their students.

Mehak Noor

Karachi