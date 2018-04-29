Sun April 29, 2018
April 28, 2018

Clogged roads

Traffic gridlocks in Lahore continue to take a toll on the lives of residents. But the authorities concerned have done little to deal with this menace. Be that as it may, it will be unfair to blame the traffic authorities alone for frequent traffic congestion. This situation is partly due to traffic violations committed by people. Although there are pedestrian bridges, people are in such a hurry that will put their life at risk and will cross busy roads.

Commuters also do not hesitate before violating traffic rules. Although proper speed limit signs are installed all across the city, drivers don’t slow down. Roads are crammed to the brim with untrained drivers who drive recklessly. This carelessness has led to so many fatal accidents that have either killed or maimed hundreds of people. It is vital that the traffic authorities take steps to resolve the traffic menace.

Fatima Mubasher

Lahore

