Silkbank maintains growth momentum: profit before tax up by 87pc in Q1 to Rs401 million

The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited, in its meeting held on April 26, 2018, reviewed the performance of the Bank and approved the financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2018. The Bank has posted a Profit before Tax of Rs. 401 million and Profit after Tax of Rs. 260 million. This translates into a growth of 87% and 91%, respectively, over the same period last year.

This performance was driven by a formidable growth of 23% in Net Interest Income, with Non-Interest Income also reflecting an impressive rise of 62%.

During the quarter, total deposits of the Bank grew by 10%, i.e. an increase by Rs. 11.3 billion to Rs. 121.6 billion, primarily via a significant growth of 17% in CASA. This has led the CASA ratio to improve by 4% from 61% as of end December, 2017 to 65% in Q1 2018. Gross advances increased by Rs. 5.7 billion reflecting a growth of 6.3%. Net infection ratio improved to 2% in Q1 2018 as against 2.5% as at end December 2017. Coverage ratio also improved from 64% to 68%. ***