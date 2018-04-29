JS Bank & Hotel One enter into strategic business partnership

Lahore: JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing financial powerhouses has entered into a corporate partnership with Hotel One by Pearl Continental, the fastest growing budgeted hotel chain in Pakistan. Under the terms of this exciting agreement, JS Credit Card holders will be able to avail amazing discounts of up to 65% discount at 16 Hotel One locations in 12 cities across Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad etc.

The signing ceremony was held at Hotel One`s Regional O?ce in Lahore. JS Bank was represented by Head of Alliances - Umair Nizam Shaikh and Regional Manager Alliances - Asim Khurshid, while Hotel One was represented by General Manager Operations - Ali Zubair and Director Finance - Khurram Shahzad.

Speaking at the ceremony, Head of Alliances - Umair Nizam Shaikh stated, “JS Bank is working aggressively to build its corporate alliance network. We have a long-term growth strategy and look forward to serving our customers in the most e?cient and e?ective manner.”

Hotel One General Manager – Ali Zubair stated, “Hotel One is the fastest growing budgeted hotel chain in Pakistan and encapsulates the true essence comfort, at best price. This partnership with JS Bank will definitely be an equally beneficial one to both organizations and allow us to provide one-window solutions to customer needs.”***