More Chinese investment sought

ISLAMABAD: Chinese investors should explore the possibilities of public-private partnership for initiation of joint projects in various fields, an official said on Friday.

Talking to a four-member delegation of China Railways 20 Bureau Group Corporation led by Wen Ke, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said that conducive environment exists for investment in Pakistan and there is a huge scope for joint ventures with the private sector, besides government-to-government projects.

State companies of China need to invest in the private sector in Pakistan by engaging with the companies and launching joint ventures in different fields, he said.

Pakistan and China have a history of friendship and this historic friendship remained beneficial in economic and strategic fields, he added.

The Senate deputy chairman emphasised on the need for increased exchange of visits at the business community level for exploring new avenues in Pakistan.

The people of Pakistan are proud of China’s socioeconomic progress and looking forward for further strengthening their mutually beneficial cooperative partnership.

Leader of the delegation stressed the need for more enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Members of the delegation informed the deputy chairman about different projects being executed by their company.

The Chinese delegation said Lahore-Multan Motorway project would be completed in August 2018 and showed keen interest in exploring more opportunities for investment in Pakistan.