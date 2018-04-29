Textile sector concerned over concession-less budget

KARACHI: Stakeholders on Friday said the federal budget 2018-19 has not provided any incentives for the exporting sector, especially textiles.

“Textiles were kept among the five zero-rated sectors, but it should have been done through legislation,” Ijaz Khokhar, chief coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) said while commenting on the budget.

“We fear that, in case of a shortfall, sales tax will again be collected from the textile sector.”

Khokhar said they were not government employees so there was no good news for them in this budget.

“We are exporters and nothing was announced for exports. Only the previously announced Rs180 billion Prime Minister’s package was mentioned again and again,” he said adding there was no direct relief for textile sector and exporters.

He continued that the government has been boasting the benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for economy but textile exporters were not provided any direction.

Khokhar said exporters had no idea when they would be given their previous refunds.

He said concessions were provided to agriculture and fertiliser sector and an amount of Rs5 billion were announced for the government employees and pensioners. “There was not even a hint of an exports strategy,” Khokhar said.

He termed the measures announced for the general public as an election game. “We don’t see an increase in the exports. How does the government see it differently?” he asked.

Javed Bilwani, leader of Pakistan Apparel Sector, said there was nothing for the exports in the budget. “They have once again handed out a lollipop of sales tax returns, which Ishaq Dar (the former finance minister) kept doing every year,” Bilwani said adding the sector was denied a much-needed tax relief, which is unfortunate.

He said trade deficit had reached Rs35 billion, the highest in the 70-year history of the country. “They should have done something for exports. They did not utter a word for an increase in the exports,” Bilwani said.

He suggested that one percent export processing tax should either be reduced or abolished.

He continued that there were funds of around Rs30 billion lying under Exports Development Fund (EDF), which were being collected at the rate of 0.25 percent. “This collection should be suspended until this amount is utilised,” Bilwani said.

Naseem Usman, textile analyst and chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said packages for textile sector were hardly implemented. “Amnesty was announced recently, but things get changed in the gazette notification,” Usman said.

He said if they implemented the budget and incentives in true spirit, it would greatly benefit some people.

“However, like other budgets, this one also seems white on the outside, but black on the inside,” he said.