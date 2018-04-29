Business community dubs budget ‘an election campaign’

KARACHI: The business community has dubbed federal budget 2018/19 as the current government’s election campaign, and expressed doubts regarding implementation of announced relief by the next government.

Businessmen at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) welcomed the relief and incentives announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on the floor of the house.

They appreciated the tax cut for salaried persons, reduced corporate tax rate, and bonus shares as well as withdrawal of discretionary powers of tax officials.

However, the KCCI members were doubtful if the proposed measures announced by the outgoing government would be adopted by the next elected regime. They said the interim government would continue these measures, but the new government to achieve revenue targets would present mini-budget.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Siraj Kassem Teli said that during the past five budgets, former finance minister Ishaq Dar introduced many discretionary powers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials and made those part of the tax laws.

He said chambers across the country were unanimous on withdrawal of such discretionary powers, which is why the government accepted the demand.

Teli termed the tax relief announced by the government for non-filers on online banking transactions a surprise. The rate of withholding tax on online banking transactions has been reduced from 0.6 percent to 0.4 percent for non-filers. He said the government should announce relief for return filers to promote documentation of the economy.

The BMG chairman urged for abolishing super tax in a phased manner with reduction of one percent every year. He doubted that the next government would not continue with the policy of the present government.

He welcomed the cut in corporate tax rate to 25 percent in the next five years.

BMG Vice Chairman Haroon Farooqui called the announcement related to the audit policy a major initiative by the current government. As per the policy, a taxpayer could now be selected for audit once in three years.

He also appreciated the introduction of the composite audit and said it would reduce the taxpayer’s burden of compiling files for different audits under different heads of taxes

KCCI former president Anjum Nisar said enhancing exempt income from tax for salaried persons to Rs1.2 million was a major announcement. He said the chamber had been demanding for enhancing the exempt income limit for the last five years.

However, he said the government took this decision to seek votes from salaried individuals in the upcoming election.

Zero-rated sales tax was a good step, he said, but reminded that the refunds should be repaid on priority basis because without it the export target could not be met.

KCCI President Mufassir A Malik termed this budget “much better than the last five years”.

He also appreciated the announcement of a desalination water plant in Karachi, which would provide relief and ensure water availability for the citizens.

KCCI former president Zubair Motiwala appreciated the announced reduction in customs duty on various capital goods, which he said would help in reducing the cost of doing business.