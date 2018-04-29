Copper slips

Beijing : Copper was trading down 0.4 percent at $6,939 a tonne on a firm dollar, which makes metals expensive for holders of other currencies.

Shanghai copper was down 0.3 percent to 51,560 yuan a tonne.

Chile´s Escondida, the world´s largest copper mine, said on Thursday that early contract talks with its workers´ union ended without an agreement, setting the stage for legally scheduled negotiations to begin in June.

London aluminium prices recovered from early losses to trade higher for a third day on Friday, as investors bet that U.S. sanctions would remain in place on Russian producer Rusal, keeping supply tight.

The metal has lost about 7.5 percent so far this week, having fallen sharply on Monday and Tuesday after the United States gave American customers of Rusal more time to comply with the sanctions, first announced on April 6.