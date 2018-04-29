Cotton declines

Karachi : Slow trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates decreased to Rs7,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,931/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also dropped to Rs7,545/maund and Rs8,086/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said spot rates decreased in the market, as quality cotton was already sold at higher prices and ginners were left with the average quality lint.

Karachi cotton market recorded only four transactions of around 1,800 bales at a price in between Rs6,325 and Rs7,400/maund. Of these, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi and 200 bales of AP East were each sold for Rs7,400/maund, 200 bales of Dharanwala at Rs6,450, while 800 bales of Fort Abbas exchanged hands at Rs6,325/maund.