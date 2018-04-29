tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York : Oil prices gained on Thursday as the risk of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran, plunging Venezuelan output, and robust global demand shook off the effects of a strong dollar.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures gained 74 cents to settle at $74.74 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were up 14 cents to $68.19 a barrel.
"Oil has had a very good week so far given what the dollar has done," said Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures in Chicago.
The dollar against a basket of currencies hit its highest since mid-January. A stronger greenback makes it more expensive to buy dollar-denominated commodities like oil.
"The dollar has held crude back from gaining further ground. I expect the market to have a good finish for the week given the uncertainty around the Iran deal," Baruch said.
