Bengaluru : Gold prices languished near five-week lows on Friday, set for a weekly decline of more than 1 percent on a stronger dollar, higher U.S. Treasury yields and easing geopolitical concerns. Spot gold was steady at $1,317.03 an ounce at 0042 GMT, not far from a low of $1,315.06 an ounce hit in the previous sessionits weakest since March 21. The metal was on track to fall over 1 percent this week, its second consecutive weekly drop and biggest decline in four weeks.
U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,318 an ounce. The dollar index was steady near a 3-1/2 month peak hit on Thursday, supported by strong U.S. economic data and the U.S. 10-year bond yield, which earlier this week hit its highest level since early 2014. * Smiling and holding hands, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met at the heavily fortified demilitarised zone between the countries on Friday in the first summit for the two Koreas in over a decade.
