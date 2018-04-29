Sun April 29, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Rupee firm

The rupee remained firm on Friday in an active trade due to the month-end dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 115.61 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous close in the interbank market.

“There was a dollar demand in the market. Importers purchased greenback to cover the month-end demand,” a dealer said. The rupee traded in a narrow range of 115.61/115.63 during the day.

Dealers said the market expects the fiscal year 2018/19 budget will provide tax incentives to boost exports.

In the open market, the rupee continued to strengthen against the dollar amid improved dollar supplies.

The rupee closed at 118.20 for buying and 118.50 for selling. It was traded at 118.20 and 118.70 against the dollar on Thursday.

