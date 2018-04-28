Stocks end flat; budget anxiety, financials weigh

Stocks ended flat in a range bound trade on Friday as budget anxiety kept investors cautious while lower than expected corporate results further dampened the sentiments though the government proposed to cut corporate tax by one percent, dealers said.

Salman Ahmed, head of equity at Abba Ali Habib, said positive macroeconomic indicators would help sustain the measures taken in the budget. In the following few days, all the progress will dependent on the announced budget, he said.

“Overall the market was good and the expectations of budget brought good news in some sectors like textile and refineries,” he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose by 0.18 percent or 81.91 points to close at 45,542.78 points.

KSE-30 shares index rose by 0.12 percent or 27.83 points to close at 22,409.39 points.

As many as 372 scrips were active of which 187 advanced and 168 declined, whereas 17 remain unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 224.768 million shares as compared with the turnover of 170.307 million shares a day earlier.

Nauman Khan, head of research at Foundation Securities, said lower than expected corporate results, and underperformance by Habib Bank, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd, and Nishat Mills Ltd dampened investor sentiments.

“Volumes once again remained depressed, as investors waited for post-budget clarity. Any relief measures that are to be announced would provide fresh momentum for the market,” he added.

The refinery sector also reaped some benefits from news related to tax incentives.

Automobile shares witnessed growth, as Atlas Honda prices raised by Rs29/share, Indus Company Motor Ltd increased Rs16.64/share, and Pak Suzuki Motors rose Rs1.30/share.

Volumes once again remained skewed towards the second and third tier stocks which shows the market is moving without a direction, dealers said.

Companies with the highest gains included Sapphire Textile, up by Rs70.09 to close at Rs1,889.85/share, and Island Textile, up Rs47.13 to close at Rs989.76/share.

Companies showing the most losses included Unilever foods, down Rs200 to close at Rs9,000/share, and Philip Morris Pakistan, down Rs50 to close at Rs2,900/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Byco Petroleum with a turnover of 29.112 million shares.

The scrip gained 53 paisas to close at Rs15.00/share.

It was followed by Fatima Fertilizer with a turnover of 18.673 million shares. Its scrip gained Rs1.08 to close at Rs33.83/share.

Lowest volumes were witnessed in Matco Foods Limited with a turnover of 10.978 million shares. The scrip loss Rs1.77 to close at Rs41.17/share.