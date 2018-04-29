Businessmen downbeat over scanty trade incentives in budget document

LAHORE: Federal budget 2018-19 left most of the businessmen bewildered as major concessions announced by Mitaf Ismail, the finance minister, were by far aimed at facilitating the salaried segment of society and there wasn’t much for trade and industry.

The income tax exemptions announced up to monthly earning of Rs100,000 would benefit mostly the salaried middle class residing in urban areas.

The government servants would doubly benefit because of tax exemption and the 10 percent increase in their salaries.

As the minimum salary has not been increased the businesses were spared of yearly Rs1000 increase in minimum wage they have been bearing for the last nine years.

Farooq Iftikhar, chairman All Pakistan LPG Distributors Association, said that it was an election year budget that mostly targeted the electorate. “One percent reduction in corporate tax is not enough,” Iftikhar said adding by the time of assuming power this government had promised to bring down the corporate tax rate to 25 percent.

He said five years on the targeted reduction has been extended to another five years. “However, the promise to conduct tax and sales tax audit once in three years is a good step,” he said.

Syed Nabeel Hashmi, former chairman Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers, said the reduction of duty on electric cars from 50 to 25 percent was announced to please the influential segment of society. “Duties on these cars should have been increased and duties on CKD (completely knocked down) [imports] of electric cars, to be assembled in Pakistan, should have been reduced to zero,” Hashmi said and added that it would have induced the manufacturers to introduce electric vehicles’ technology in the country.

M I Khurram, a leading knitwear exporter, said the decision to come up with another scheme to boost value-added and nontraditional exports was good but the government lacked the creditability on the incentives it provided in the past to boost exports. “Miftah Ismail promised in a meeting with textile associations that the issue of refunds would be resolved in budget 2018-19. Now he has delayed the payments for another 12 months – a promise he might not be able to fulfill,” Khurram said and added that the basic textile sector was totally ignored in the finance bill.

Iftikhar Malik, former president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the present government did turn around the economy and tried to provide maximum relief to all segments of society including businesses. “In view of the limited resources it was not possible to fully live up to the expectations of all,” Malik said.

He added that tax relief given to the salaried class would create a consumable surplus and spur demand. Malik further said it was heartening to note the tax to GDP ratio has increased to 13.2 percent.

Mubashir Bashir, deputy chief financial advisor of a foreign bank, said it was unfortunate the super tax, imposed for one year in 2015-16, would continue to haunt the corporate sector –particularly the banks. “Banking sector was expecting the corporate tax will be withdrawn in the budget, but it was reduced just by only one percent only,” Bashir said adding it has now been decided the super tax would be withdrawn over a period of four years.

The senior banker said because of super tax big corporate earners and banks have not been able to benefit from yearly one percent reduction in corporate tax. Bashir however welcomed the reduction in tax on non-payment of dividend and removal of tax on bonus shares.

Malik Tahir Javaid, president Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said some good announcements including enhancement of limit for income tax exemption, removal of regulatory duty on important raw materials, increase in development budget, allocations for agriculture and livestock sectors, and increase in pensions etc have been made in the budget, but there were also some questionable lacunas that must be tackled by the Parliament.