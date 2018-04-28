‘Populous budget fails to identify revenue sources’

LAHORE: The outgoing government presented a populous budget ahead of the elections, while no major measures were announced to increase the revenue generation, economists said.

Ex-Chief Economist Pervez Tahir said the government amicably crossed the final barrier by presenting the last budget of its tenure, announcing relief to public, Karachi package, and taxation measures.

Tahir believed that like any political government, the PML-N attempted to make all of its constituencies pleased. Lowering down income tax slab will benefit upper middle class – a stronghold of PTI. Increase in salaries and pension is a relief to salaried class while addressing the corporate and sales tax besides reduction on duties on agriculture inputs will cater to needs of business, trade and industry and agriculture sector. Furthermore, lower strata of the society would be catered with the continuation of Benazir Income Support program’s stipends with a substantial increase.

The economist said the outgoing government did not give freehand to the unelected caretaker government to hand over the economy to the International Monetary Fund like it happened in the past.

Tahir said it is right of a political government to present a budget instead of giving this opportunity to an unelected caretaker government.

Navid Hameed, director of Center for Research in Economics and Business agreed that the government did nothing wrong by presenting budget ahead of the elections. New government can present supplementary budgets and take back any taxation decisions too, he said.

Hameed, who is also a professor at Lahore School of Economics, said the amnesty and tax measures made by the government are good, “but they could give better results and impact could be witnessed by the government if they were announced a year ago”.

Nadia Saleem, director of Research and Development at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the government presented populous budget ahead of the elections which would lead to inflation and expansionary fiscal policy.

“Number of tax relaxation measures was announced by the government, which will increase the current expenditures of the government by 13 percent,” Saleem added. “However, not a single step was declared to manage the increasing expenditures.” Similarly, the budget deficit is targeted to lower down to 4.9 percent of GDP, but with current measures it seems to be an uphill task to be achieved, she added. Akbar Zaidi, political economist said the budget is completely irrelevant as only one month has been left with the sitting government while the caretaker will also have one month after that a new government will come after July.

“In such a scenario, budget given by the outgoing government becomes irrelevant and the government should have avoided presenting it,” Zaidi said. The government should have given expenditure estimates for one month and informed the parliament that new government would make the budget.