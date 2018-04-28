Farmers reject budget for ignoring key issues

LAHORE: Representatives of leading farmer associations on Friday sounded off disappointment over measures announced in the federal budget 2018-19, saying the key issues confronting growers have not been addressed at all.

The biggest problem farmers faced this fiscal has been their inability to maintain their profitability as they failed to sell sugarcane, paddy, cotton, potatoes, etc at their due prices.

These losses have wreaked havoc on the financial sustainability of the farming community.

Other issues including measures needed to reduce input cost have also not been taken care of in the budget. The high cost of electricity and diesel has become unbearable for farmers especially due to lingering water shortage.

Hasan Ali Chaniho, executive member Farmers Associates of Pakistan (FAP), said a subsidy of Rs1,000/bag on diammonium phosphate (DAP) should have been announced to give relief to farmers on account of cost of production.

“There is no hope of a good performance by farming sector in the next fiscal year due to lack of policy interventions at federal level and there is also no hope that agriculture growth target for FY2018-19 will be met,” Chaniho said.

He said the biggest hurdle would be scarcity of water and no steps had been announced by the federal government for resolving this problem in short- to long-term.

“The high cost of water has become unbearable for farmers and that is why cotton plantation area is feared to drastically reduce in Kharif 2018,” the FAP member said. He added that a similar apprehension was being expressed about upcoming cultivation of paddy. “If basic required input of water is not available the productivity will be compromised”, Chaniho said.

He said owing to marketing related problems, farmers are also not sowing sugarcane so its output would also be adversely affected.

Khalid Khokhar, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, said urea subsidy has been withdrawn, while it was stated that provinces would give subsidy on fertiliser.

“The price of DAP currently stands at Rs 3,200/bag. If, let’s say, Punjab intends to subsidise it by Rs300/bag, the price would come down to only Rs2,900, which is not sufficient. The subsidy should be at least Rs1,000/bag,” Khokhar said.

He said there should be uniform day-and-night electricity rates for agricultural tube wells.

The Kissan Ittehad official added that there was not a single word on power tariff or the cost of diesel for farming.

“The most important demand raised by farmers was announcement of support price for cotton, sugarcane, paddy, maize, and potatoes as this step was necessary for supporting prices of agriculture produce,” he said.

“We are not satisfied with the taxation measures announced in the federal budget. We will take a decision today (Saturday) about launching protest against the budget 2018-19,” he added.

Chaudhry Nisar Ahmad, president Kissan Board Pakistan, said government failed to give subsidy on fertiliser, pesticides and electricity.

“The anti-farmer budget was due to the fact that federal government did not accord agriculture top priority,” Ahmad observed demanding of the government to eliminate interest of agriculture loans. Sarfaz Khan, vice president Kissan Board Pakistan, said there was no need to announce this budget as it should have been left for the next government. “We don’t see any significant steps for increasing productivity of the agriculture sector,” Khan said.

He said on top of an increase the availability of water, farming sector’s productivity should be stepped up by stablising commodity prices.

Sultan Barq of progressive farmers said the government should give special attention to rationalising the sugarcane sector. “I believe we must stop rampant expansion in sugar mills because it takes 1000 litres of water to make one kilogram of sugar and Pakistan is a water short nation,” Barq said.

He said despite huge local production, prices of sugar were still on higher sides. “Sugar mills are owned by monopolistic politicians and they make over Rs 4 billion in just three-month operation every year,” he said.