Thu April 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

PPP invites applications for NA, PA tickets

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Wednesday initiated the process for inviting the PPP tickets from the desiring candidates of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies for the upcoming general elections with deadline of May 3.

Secretary General of PPPP Farhatullah Babar said that applications should be addressed to the President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and accompanied with a bank draft of Rs30,000 in the name of PPPP.

