PTI again demands live coverage of Sharifs’ cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry reiterated demand that the Sharifs might file a petition, seeking live telecast of the court proceedings of the corruption cases against them.

“PTI reiterates its demand from the Sharif family to file petition seeking live broadcast of the court proceedings. If Sharifs show reluctance, then PTI reserves the right to take up the matter”, said Fawad in a statement here.

He said the party has drafted petition seeking live broadcasting of proceedings of accountability court against the references of Sharif family. Fawad said that the Sharif family ranted about live broadcast of court proceedings outside the court but remained tight-lipped when asked to file a petition in the court.

“It was evident from day first that the demand was just a political stunt and both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz could never dare to bring truth before the nation”, said Fawad and added that Sharif family was aware of the fact that once the proceedings are made public, it will be impossible for them to further befool masses.