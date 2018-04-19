People of KP deceived in the name of change, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N president, said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been deceived in the name of change and revolution.

He was talking to PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chief Amir Muqam who called on him to discuss various matters related to political affairs and development projects.

“How could those who have deceived in the name of ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ be the leader of the nation?” the chief minister asked.

He said the PML-N would usher in a revolution of development and prosperity in the province. A modern transport system like Metro Bus would be introduced in Peshawar and other major cities, he said, promising a real revolution in health and education sectors to facilitate the people.

Separately, Shahbaz said economic activities had been boosted and improvement witnessed in trade and investment due to a marked reduction in loadshedding and terrorism.

He was talking to Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister of State for National Food Security and Research Saeed Ayaz Ali Sherazi and the office bearers of PML-N Sindh who called on him in the provincial capital. He said law and order was a chronic problem in Karachi but peace had been restored in the city due to the efforts and sacrifices of army and law enforcement agencies.

Different matters including reorganisation of PML-N and phase-wise elections of office bearers came under discussion, as the participants presented their proposals. Senator Raheela Magsi, Senator Dr Asif Kirmani, Senator Asad Junejo, Senator Saleem Zia and others also attended the meeting. Also, MNA Sheikh Muhammad Akram and Sheikh Waqas Akram called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and expressed their confidence in his leadership.