Outgoing CCPO, others awarded commendation certificates

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Khan Mahsud on Wednesday appreciated the capital city police administration and awarded certificates to the outgoing capital city police officer (CCPO) and his team for doing their best for restoration of peace in the provincial capital.

The IGP awarded commendation certificates to the outgoing CCPO Mohammad Tahir, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal, SP Headquarters Waseem Ahmad Khalil, SP City Kokab Farooq, DSPs Usman Ghani, Fazal Wahid and Rahim Hussain for their thorough performance.

The IGP said the Capital City Police had offered more sacrifices than any other district for peace in the province and the entire country.

He lauded the team of the outgoing CCPO for their professional excellence and operations against criminals and terrorists in the last one and a half years. Tahir was posted CCPO in August 2016.

The IGP on Tuesday had transferred a number of senior level officers, including the Peshawar police chief.

According to the notification, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Special Branch, Qazi Jamilur Rahman was posted CCPO while his predecessor Mohammad Tahir was posted new head of the Special Branch.

Qazi Jamil has previously served as DIG Swat and Dera Ismail Khan when both the regions were hit by violence.

He also served in the Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch before his posting as CCPO.

Qazi Jamil was SSP coordination Peshawar when Safwat Ghayur was heading Peshawar as well as Charsadda and Nowshera districts as the then CCPO.

Others transferred on Tuesday included DIG Kohat Awal Khan who was posted as DIG finance at the Central Police Office. Commandant Frontier Reserve Police Ijaz Ahmad was posted new regional police officer Kohat.

Besides, DIG Counter-Terrorism Department Mubarak Zeb was closed to Central Police Office as he is likely to get a posting out of the province. Mohammad Saleem was posted new DIG CTD while former SSP Operations Peshawar Sajjad Khan has been posted new SSP CTD.

Tahir Ayub was posted new commandant Frontier Reserve Police, Irfanullah Khan as assistant inspector general establishment, Zaibullah Khan as director, Forensic Science Laboratories, Masood Khalil as SP Training at CPO and Abdul Saboor was posted as district police officer, Shangla.