PTI not to present budget due to differences with JI, fear of losing members

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not present the next annual budget apparently due to differences with its ruling partner Jamaat-e-Islami and fear of losing more members in the provincial assembly, party sources told The News.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had announced that the present government had no mandate to present the next annual budget as its five-year term would be completed before June this year.

He had also asked the federal government not to present the coming annual budget. However, the sources claimed that the cabinet members belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami, including Finance Minister Muzaffar Sayyid had shown their resistance to present the next annual budget for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the assembly.

The differences had surfaced in the recent Senate election when the PTI refused to support the JI provincial chief Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in the election on the general seats. The JI then made adjustment with the Awami National Party and got Mushtaq Ahmad Khan elected to the Senate and in return voted for the ANP candidate Shagufta Malik on the women reserved seats. Shagufta Malik, however, lost the contest.

The PTI central leadership on Wednesday announced the names of the PTI MPAs who had betrayed the party in the Senate election. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had confirmed to the media in his recent news conference that some 14 PTI MPAs would be punished for their disloyalty with the party in Senate polls. However, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced the names of 20 MPAs who had sold their votes.

In the 123-member House, the PTI has 63 members including the members who joined PTI recently from other parties. Its coalition partner, JI, has seven MPAs including three ministers. The combined opposition including Qaumi Watan Party has 51 members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The sources told this scribe that Finance Minister Muzaffar Sayyid and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Inayatullah Khan, who also belong to Jamaat-e-Islami, had straightaway refused the budgetary proposals for next fiscal year as the chief minister again wanted to allocate development funds to particular districts and constituencies.

The formation of the five-party religio-political alliance, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) had also put pressure on the ruling PTI because the JI is about to part ways with the provincial government as the MMA has already made this decision.

Some of the PTI MPAs including Qurban Ali Khan, Obaidullah Mayar, Babar Salim, Javed Nasim, Wajeehuzzaman, Deena Naz, Amjad Afridi and Zahid Durrani had already resigned from the party and some have joined other political parties.

The PTI formed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the May 2013 general election. The JI, Qaumi Watan Party of Aftab Sherpao and Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan led by Shahram Khan Tarakai were its junior coalition partners. The Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan later merged with the PTI while Qaumi Watan Party was twice expelled from the government on allegations of corruption of its ministers.

The PTI-led government had presented five annual budgets during its rule. The next budget is likely to be presented by the interim set-up in the absence of elected government in June this year.