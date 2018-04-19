Thousands demonstrate against Modi in London

LONDON: Thousands of Sikhs, Kashmiris, Dalits, women’s groups and human rights activists demonstrated in Parliament Square and outside 10 Downing Street against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is here to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting and to sign an estimated £1 billion of investment deals with Britain.

The focus of the demonstrations was Narendra Modi whose extreme Hindu right wing government is accused of trying to turn India into an exclusively Hindu state run by upper caste Hindus at the caste of minorities. The demonstration was organised by prominent Sikh organisations Sikh Federation UK, Del Khalsa and others.

Kashmiris from all political parties attended the protest. Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, PPP leader Chaudhry Yaseen, PTI leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Rahseed Turabi especially travelled from Pakistan to attend the demonstration.

A small protest was held in support of Modi but the turnout at the pro-Modi event was very low in comparison to thousands who gathered in the square on a sunny day.

The protestors accused Modi government of being involved in persecution and mob lynching of opponents. They said Modi wasn’t welcome in the UK and that he is a terrorist who supports acts of terror against Sikhs, Kashmiris, Dalits, women and children. Protesters chanted “Modi go back”, “Khalistan Zindabad”, “Khalistan is our dream and our birth right”, “Modi is a terrorist”, “Justice for Asifa”, “Free Jaggi now”, “Kashmiris want justice”, “Modi go home,” “We stand against Modi’s agenda of hate and greed,” and “Kashmiris want freedom from India”.

Many also held pictures of an eight-year-old Muslim girl who was abducted, drugged and brutally gang-raped and murdered in a temple by a group of Hindu men in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The Sikh Federation said it had lobbied with Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to raise the issue of discrimination and violence against religious minorities, including Sikhs, Christians and Muslims as well as Hindu Dalits and the abduction and torture of Jagtar Singh Johal, the 31-year old Scot from Dumbarton who went to India to get married and is being held in an Indian jail without charge.