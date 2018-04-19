Land dealings of Khawaja brothers are suspicious: NAB

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Region DG Shahzad Saleem on Wednesday said the evidence available with the NAB corroborated that former LDA head Ahad Cheema took benefit from Paragon City in terms of land.

A private transaction had been unearthed through which it revealed that a piece of land were transferred in the name of Cheema and his family members and payments were made by Paragon, he added. He said during the investigation, the NAB had found that the property dealings of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother were suspicious. However, he categorically denied allegations that the NAB has leaked documents related to Saad’s case. “The NAB is investigating cases and ‘faces’ do not matter,” he added.

Shahzad shared this information with media men after attending proceedings of a case at the premises of the Lahore High Court. He further revealed that the NAB was investigating not one but multiple cases against Cheema and only merit would prevail in the matter. Cheema had also taken a plot from LDA City, he added.

According to Shahzad, the NAB has found during the probe of Paragon Housing Society that Cheema and his family members were illegally benefitting from their involvement in a public sector scheme.