National spirit stressed to make Pakistan strong

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an academic session called for adherence to the national spirit to make Pakistan stable and strong as desired by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

They were speaking at the monthly session of the Shoora-e-Hamdard which had been arranged by the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan at the Peshawar Services Club.

The topic of the session was “The political narrative of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and present political situation”. A noted cultural activist and Speaker of the Shoora-e-Hamdard, Dr Salahudding, presided over the session. The keynote speaker was Professor Dr Syed Waqar Ali Shah, a teacher from the Area Study Centre and History department of the University of Peshawar.

The speaker said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah provided great leadership to the Muslims of the subcontinent during the Independence Movement. “His political narrative was based on Islam and teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah,” he explained. The professor said that even rivals admitted that the politics practiced by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were rooted in truth and honesty.

Dr Syed Waqar Ali Shah said Quaid-e-Azam had to face a Hindu majority which, he said, wanted to take revenge from the Muslims for their eight centuries rule. “The Quaid-e-Azam provided the Muslims excellent guidance throughout these crucial times,” he pointed out. The speech of the main speaker was followed by Question-Answer session.