MPA says he voted for QWP candidate in Senate polls on CM’s directives

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sultan Mohammad Khan, who has now quit the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), said on Tuesday he had voted for his party’s candidate on the directives of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

“I didn’t decide to quit the QWP and join the PTI in one day. I took a lot of time to make that decision after getting tired of raising the issues within the party at every forum for four and a half years. The top leadership was not interested in making the party an institution,” he said while talking to The News.

Hailing from the historic Razar village in Charsadda, Sultan Mohammad Khan said that he had not received any extra perks and privileges as MPA excluding salary, which was his right.

Being a QWP MPA, he said, he followed party policies and worked for its promotion by asking the leadership to change it into an institution and political party instead of running it as a family affair.

“The QWP chairman is Aftab Sherpao while its provincial chairman is his son Sikandar Sherpao, who was also senior minister and parliamentary leader at the same time,” he said.

“Sikandar Sherpao may be the most competent person in the party, but it is humanly impossible to simultaneously act as provincial president, parliamentary leader and senior minister. Each office has separate responsibilities and assigning all these to one person would obviously affect his performance,” he argued.

“The QWP was a coalition partner in the PTI-led provincial government. We were expelled from the government. We were neither informed as to why we are joining the government nor were we taken into confidence as to why we were expelled. We again joined the government, but none of leaders bothered to take us into confidence,” he recalled. He added that he had been requesting the QWP leadership to end its monopoly and run it as a political party.

He said it isn’t correct to say that he enjoyed perks and privileges for more than four and a half years and quit it in the end after selling his vote in the Senate election.

The lawmaker said he remained loyal to the party despite his reservations about its leadership style and policies. He said he gave his second priority vote in the Senate election for QWP candidate Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli on the directives of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. “I would have joined the PTI at the outset had I been really interested in enjoying privileges,” he said.

Sultan Mohammad Khan clarified he had not been issued any show-cause notice for selling vote in the Senate election. He pointed out that he was issued the notice after the Senate election in 2015 and not in 2018.

“A two-member committee comprising Aftab Sherpao and Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli had probed the issue in 2015 and declared me clear as I wasnt guilty,” he recalled.

He asked as to why the QWP didn’t reveal the names of those whom it believed had sold their votes in this year’s Senate polls.

“I voted for Chief Minister Pervez Khattak’s panel and he directed me to give my second priority vote to Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli,” he added.

He maintained that he had joined the PTI and would make a formal announcement in the presence of Imran Khan.

He suggested to the QWP leadership to do some soul-searching as to why its MPAs were quitting the party instead of going into technicalities.

“I followed party policy for more than four years. I felt suffocation and took the decision with the consultation of my people,” he said, adding: “I also avoid political gimmicks by resigning from assembly membership as its tenure would end within a few weeks.”

Sultan Mohammad Khan, who has been a practicing lawyer, said he constructed two degree colleges in his constituency and undertook electricity and road construction projects. However, he gave the credit to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for the uplift schemes.

He said he was the mover behind the legislation against interest on loans and withdrawal of rural areas tax.

He reminded that he led three different delegations of parliamentarians to Commonwealth Speakers Conference in UK and US.

Sultan Mohammad Khan, beaming with confidence, said he had applied for the PTI ticket to contest election from the PK-58 constituency in his native Charsadda district.