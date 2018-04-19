Aamir vows to provide best facilities during swimming camp

LAHORE: The upcoming high-profile swimming training camp will be a great opportunity for our young swimmers to make themselves update with the international swimming rules and regulations; Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said this in a statement on Wednesday on the eve of 4-week swimming training and coaching camp for beginners scheduled to start at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on April 20, 2018.

Aamir Jan said that the best performers of training camp will be groomed for national and international swimming competitions.He said Sports Board Punjab will provide best facilities to participants of month-long swimming training and coaching camp. “We are quite confident to have plenty of top class swimming talent after the completion of training and coaching camp”. Aamir Jan said that leading experts will teach modern swimming techniques to young local swimmers during the camp.