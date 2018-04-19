Smith, Warner on Surrey coach’s radar

LONDON: Surrey are keen on roping in either Steve Smith or David Warner for the County season, according to head coach Michael Di Venuto. The decision, of course, will depend on England and Wales Cricket Board and if they want to allow the Australian pair to play in County cricket.

“From an Australian perspective, it is probably important that they play a bit of cricket at some stage,” Di Venuto said on Wednesday. “I don’t know if they are allowed to play in this competition. I know what it states in their sanctions that they can’t play domestic cricket in Australia.”

He added: “If they are in the right mental state to play cricket and the ECB will have to allow it to start with, then we’d be mad not to look at some of the world’s best players potentially playing”.

Di Venuto has worked with both Warner and Smith during his stint with Australia as a batting coach from 2013 to 2016. He also stood in as coach of the Australian team when Darren Lehmann was unavailable due to health issues.

Smith and Warner have been banned by Cricket Australia for a year but are allowed to play premiere cricket in Australia in addition to completing a minimum of 100 hours of community service for club cricket. However, their ban is restricted to Australia itself and they are allowed to play in England.

Smith and Warne have already lost their IPL contracts after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa during the third Test last month.Surrey find themselves in a position looking for options after they lost Mitchell Marsh to an ankle injury. They’ve signed Dean Elgar as their overseas player and have already penned down a two-year Kolpak deal with Morne Morkel.

“We have got a relationship with Mitch to see how he goes with his ankle but we have got a spot we have got to fill as well,” Di Vento said.