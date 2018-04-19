Thu April 19, 2018
World

REUTERS
April 19, 2018

May loses Brexit legislation vote

LONDON: Britain´s upper house of parliament inflicted an embarrassing defeat on Theresa May´s government on Wednesday, challenging her refusal to remain in a customs union with the European Union after Brexit. The House of Lords voted 348 to 225 in favour of an amendment to her Brexit blueprint, the EU withdrawal bill, which would require ministers to report on what efforts they had made to secure a customs union by the end of October.

