MQM PIB senator says Bahadurabad peers threatening her

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Nighat Mirza, who belongs to the party’s PIB group led by Farooq Sattar, has accused her Bahadurabad counterparts of threatening to implicate her in a contempt of court case.

Mirza said on Wednesday that four Senators – Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Khushbakht Shujaat, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh and Muhammad Ali Saif – threatened her of implicating her in an ongoing contempt of court case alongside Sattar and will send her to jail. Addressing a press conference, She said the threats were given to her because she chose to side with Sattar in the infighting between the PIB and Bahadurabad groups. She termed the behavior of her colleagues as “shameful.”

Speaking in the same presser, Sattar called the Bahadurabad’s alleged action condemnable and said he wanted to sort things out between them through talks but the rivals should not force anyone to choose sides. “No matter what, respect for each other should always be there.” He said Mirza was made to hold a press conference ‘under duress’ in Islamabad about the nomination of MQM-P's parliamentary leader in the upper house. The party entered into another altercation recently when Bahadurabad nominated Barrister Saif as the parliamentary leader in the house while the PIB group backed her. Consequently, the Bahadurabad group filed a contempt of court petition with the Islamabad High Court against Farooq Sattar, through Senator Naseem that he deviated from his undertaking that he would not pass any order because his convenership was subjected to a legal discourse.

Sattar said: the “Bahadurabad friends have taken the party’s matters outside though I didn’t want that to happen. Whatever decision the court passes, we should be interested in serving the people only. I have already said that all of us, be it the PIB group or the Bahadurabad group, are MQM.”

While talking to The News, the Bahadurabad group leader Aminul Haque rejected Senator Mirza’s allegation and said she is speaking someone else’s words. He said that all the four Senators, including Senator Shujaat, held a meeting with Senator Mirza in the Senate lobby and convinced her. “She could have said this in her [Islamabad] press conference, but she changed her statement in Karachi.” Meanwhile, some party leaders and mutual friends are trying to reach a reconciliation between the two groups. Following the split, the party has lost 10 of its lawmakers at Center and in Sindh to the Pak Sarzameen Party, while one returned. It also failed to maintain its strength in the Senate that reduced from eight to five.