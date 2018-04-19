FATF being used against Pakistan

WASHINGTON: "The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has been used for political objectives to squeeze Pakistan" by the Trump administration and Indian government, said Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry here Wednesday.

Pakistan has lodged a protest with the US and India that Modi's policies has been encouraged and the enormous progress that Pakistan made against terrorism was not being recognised, the ambassador said during a speech at the local think tank. Addressing an event organised jointly by the John Hopkins School and LUMS, Aizaz Chaudhry pointed out Pakistan's sacrifices, and said that Islamabad's policies have been aggressive against terrorist outfits. He said that any person or group designated in the UN list of terrorists automatically gets on the national list of banned outfits prepared by Pakistan. In the face of recent moves by the Trump, the ambassador said blame game will not get the two countries anywhere. "I think we need to be encouraged for the monumental efforts and partnered within our very clear objectives," he said urging patience from the international community.

"The Haqqani Network and Taliban are not friends of Pakistan. They have both brought stress in our relations with US and Afghanistan," he said announcing once again that Pakistan has told the Taliban to move out of Pakistan and join Afghan mainstream politics. Islamabad has squeezed space for those groups and will continue to do that. "The Taliban and the Haqqanis have such a big territory available to them in Afghanistan. Taliban and the Haqqanis do not represent the world view that is shared by the people of Pakistan. They are not our bet, they are not our hedge, and they are not our proxy," the ambassador categorically announced.

The ambassador further said if "Taliban come to power by force in Kabul that will not be acceptable to Pakistan, because they have their likes on our side of the border. The only way they must share power is through the political mainstreaming and reconciliation" with Kabul, he said adding that Pakistan wants to make sure that we should not be seen as supporting these groups. He said that Islamabad wants a secure and monitored border so that such elements do not cross in again. Aizaz Chaudhry said while Pakistan listens to US concerns, it expects that its concerns are paid heed to in return. "Our concern is that Afghan soil is not used by anyone against Pakistan. We have a view that India is using Afghan soil to create instability in Pakistan. We know that they have been running a network in Eastern part to destabilise Pakistan. We want Pakistani troops to remain engaged on the Western part of the border," he said that shared and legitimate concerns needs to be addressed.

Summarising the support for such groups in the past at the behest of the United States, the ambassador stressed that Pakistan would not take part if the Afghan war of the 80s breaks out again. He said that President Trump's first of January tweet humiliated Pakistan. "It did not go down well with the people of Pakistan, and the government decided not to react in a tit-for-tat. We should restraint because we believe that both countries have work to do, and our relationship is not about dollars and cents," he said.

Talking about Pakistan, India relationship, the ambassador said that Pakistan has been open to peace dialogue but it has been a one-sided effort. "We deal with India the way India deals with Pakistan," he said adding that "India has not dealt with any other country, the way it has dealt with Pakistan. Pakistan does not accept hegemony. The people of Pakistan will not accept indignity, and therefore while we remain open to peace with India, we believe that India has to step forward and break that moratorium of not speaking with Pakistan."