Visiting Sikh widow embraces Islam, marries Pakistani

LAHORE: A 31-year-old widow Kiran Bala belonging to Sikh community and came Pakistan with the

delegation visiting here for “Besakhi Meela” from India embraced Islam in Lahore at the hands of Allama Raghib Naeemi, head of Jamia Naeemia, Lahore. She adopted her Islamic name as Amna Bibi.

Soon after converting to Islam she married one Muhammad Azam S/o Khadim Hussain, resident of Hanjarwal, Lahore. She has been missing for last two days.

After embracing Islam Amna Bibi wrote an

application to the Foreign Office in Islamabad stating that her visa is expiring on April 21, however she has

accepted Islam and married here and feeling security problem if returns to India.

She requested that

her visa may kindly be extended.

The Indian woman on April 12 arrived in Lahore from where she along with the delegation went for Hasan Abdal.

However on April 15 she left the Sikh delegation for Lahore where her friend Muhammad Azam received her at the railway station and brought her to his house in Hanjarwal.

Khadim Hussain, father of Azam with other relatives brought her to Jamia Naeemia where she accepted Islam and soon after Muhammad Azam married her. From that day the new couple has been missing and police are searching for them.