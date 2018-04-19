Not my job to stop Nawaz from going abroad: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday that it was not NAB concern whether elections were held or not as if someone had done corruption, he or she was answerable before and after the elections.

He made it clear that no one could shake the commitment of the NAB of eradication of corruption from the country and no power could pull the strings of the bureau, adding that the Bureau's actions have nothing to do with the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“There is no power in Pakistan which can pull the strings for the NAB in my presence and I can assure you that if it happens, I would prefer to pick my brief case to go home and string will remain there but I will not in the NAB,” he said while talking to newsmen after the in-camera briefing to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) here Wednesday.

In a brief talk with the media, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is vigorously pursuing the policy of indiscriminate accountability. “If anyone proves that NAB has acted with bias, I will take full responsibility and quit this seat,” he vowed.

Asked about the volume of corruption in the country, the NAB chairman said that it could be discussed that it was within the limit but the things were now beyond the volume of corruption. “I have told the PAC every action and measures taken by the NAB during last six months and PAC appreciated the six-month performance of the NAB,” he said.

Asked if there were names of 435 persons pointed out in the PanamaLeaks but the impression was that only

Sharif family was being targeted, he said the inquiry against the other person was also going on.

To a question with regard of NAB not stopping of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif from going abroad, the NAB chairman said it was not his job to stop Nawaz Sharif from going abroad. “I will not make any further comment on it as the matter is sub judice and Accountability Court could tell better in this regard,” he said.

Asked whether he had any concerns whether Nawaz Sharif might not return to the country, the NAB chairman said there was no reason for such kind of concern.

Asked what steps the NAB was taking to bring back those who were declared absconders and now in London, the NAB chairman said the red notices were being issued and efforts were being made for extradition and it was hopefully that a lot of proclaimed offenders would be brought back in the coming days.

To a question about his statement in the meeting of Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Human Rights about handing over 4,000 Pakistanis to the US after 9/11, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal who was also heading the missing person commission, clarified that he in the meeting only mentioned that there were report in the Ministry of Interior that time when Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao was the interior minister. “I did not name Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao that he did it. I have all respect for Aftab Sherpao and one thing should be clear that our interior ministers were never so powerful that they might hand over the persons to any country,” he said.

When the journalist asked who were those having power and authority to do it, he replied that this should be asked only from powerful and in corridors of power.

Asked in past PAC Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of the NAB in Parliament and outside the parliament accused the NAB of discrimination and revenge, the NAB chairman said no such things were said in the PAC meeting as he briefed the committee that there were no discrimination policy being followed in the NAB.

He said he had asked the PAC to keep faith in the NAB.

In reply to yet another question, he said the PAC dispelled the impression of any move of curtailing the NAB powers. “There is no such move in Parliament,” he said.

To another question regarding the in-house accountability of the NAB, he said that action was being taken against several persons. “Recently, some have been suspended, arrested, and removed from their posts. “I am fully aware of the situation, however, this process will take some time,” he said.