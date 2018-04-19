NUML holds anti-corruption walk

Islamabad: Department of Governance and Public Policy of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organised an anti-corruption walk from university to ATV centre here on Wednesday.

Dean faculty of management sciences Brig (r) Dr Maqsoodul Hassan, Head of department GPP, faculty members and dozens of students participated in thewalk, a press release said.The participants were holding posters and chanting anti-corruption slogans.

The walk was organised to create awareness about the perils of corruption and how corrupt practices are affecting the society.Speaking on the occasion Dr Maqsoodul Hassan, dean faculty of management sciences of National University of Modern Languages said that all segments of society will have to join hands to eradicate the menace of corruption in society.

He said that general public, representatives of media, government employees and students were required to play their role and extend help for the elimination of corruption from society.They should point out corruption wherever they noticed it so that timely action could be taken against the culprits.