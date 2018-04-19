No dengue fever patient from ICT, 37 suspects reported so far

Islamabad: To date, not a single confirmed case of dengue fever has been reported from the federal capital however a total of 37 suspects of the infection from both rural and urban areas of Islamabad have been registered with the ICT Health Department.

So far in this year, a total of 20 dengue fever suspects have been reported from rural areas of the federal capital while 17 suspects from Islamabad urban, said Additional District Health Officer at ICT Health Department Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that all the suspects so far reported from the federal capital reached allied hospitals in Rawalpindi for management. Of the 20 suspects reported from Islamabad rural, 12 reached Holy Family Hospital, five reported at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and three at District Headquarters Hospital, he said.

Of 17 suspects who are residents of urban areas of the federal capital, 11 reported at HFH while three each at BBH and DHQ Hospital in Rawalpindi, said Dr. Durrani. According to Additional DHO, not a single suspect or patient has so far been presented to public or private sector hospitals in Islamabad. When asked, he said the ICT Health Department is doing hospital surveillance on regular basis.

To a query, he said the teams of ICT health department operating in the field for larvae identification and elimination and dengue fever surveillance have been finding both the larvae and adult mosquitoe, ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever in various high-risk localities however the number of larvae and mosquitoes found is little.