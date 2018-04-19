‘Trial run of Orange Train soon’

LAHORE: Citizens will soon hear good news about the trial run of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train as excavation work from the remaining portion of 1.7 kilometers long cut and cover portion has been completed connecting both ends of the 27 kilometers long viaduct of the train from Dera Gujjran to Ali Town.

Adviser to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan revealed this after the weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday. This was a major milestone for the project as last hurdle in this public-friendly project has been removed as a result of digging the remaining part of the barrel for the train, he added.

The meeting was told that so far 87.23 percent civil work on the project had been completed. Progress of work on package-I from Dera Gujjran, GT Road to Chauburji was 91.27 percent, on package-II from Chauburji to Ali Town was 81.35 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujjran was 87.31 percent while on stabling yard near Ali Town it was 88.81 percent. Progress on electrical and mechanical work on the project had been 63.70 percent.

Work for laying metallic track as well as installation of electrical and mechanical equipment was in full swing these days as additional work force had been employed by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO for this purpose with a view to partially starting the trial run of the train very soon, he revealed.

The meeting was informed that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been tasked for designing ornamental lightening system for illumination of track as per international standards. The train will be operated with electricity and construction of an electric sub-station near University of Engineering and Technology on GT Road had been completed for this purpose. Lesco had assured to make it functional as and when required.

The meeting was further told that first five metro stations from Dera Gujjran to Pakistan Mint have been completed while Nicholson Road station will be completed by the end of next week. More than half of the track laying work at this stretch had already been completed, he said.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan directed for completing rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, affected by the ongoing civil work, by the end of this month for ending the sufferings of the general public as well as the local traders. He urged upon the relevant departments to finalise shifting of utility services for this purpose before the carpeting of roads as road cuts will not be allowed after the construction of roads is finalised.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Director General of Lahore Development Authority Shakeel Ahmad assumed the charge of the post on Wednesday.Earlier, on his arrival at LDA office, Johar Town, the new DG was received by Additional Director General (HQs) Samia Saleem, Additional Director General (Housing) Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and other officers. He was briefed about the functions and responsibilities of various wings and directorates of LDA on this occasion.