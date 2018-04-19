Tractor kills two teenagers

LAHORE: Two teenagers were crushed to death by a speeding tractor trolley in Gujjarpura police limits on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Allah Ditta and Babar Ali. They were riding a bike and as they reached Karol Ghari, a speeding tractor hit them from behind. As a result, they received multiple injuries and died on the spot. Police handed over the bodies to the victims’ families after completing legal formalities. A case has been registered against the accused driver.

stray bullet kills man: A 30-year-old man died of a firing incident in Harbanspura police limits on Wednesday. Police removed the body to morgue. The deceased was identified as Zahid Raza Qadri a resident of Walton Road.

He used to work at a petrol pump on Shalimar Link Road. On the day of incident, he went to the park along with his manager where two groups opened firing over the scuffle of children. As a result, he received bullets. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

reinstated: Punjab Inspector General of Police Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan appointed former DPO Kasur SP Zulfiqar as DPO Chakwal. Zulfiqar was suspended from the post due to the firing incident outside the DPO office. A notification in this regard has been issued.

Zulfiqar had reportedly ordered to open firing at the protestors which resulted into killing of three persons. The protestors were protesting against the rising incidents of rape-cum-murder with minor girls on 10th of January.