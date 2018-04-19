27 food points shut down in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday shut down 27 food points across the province and issued fine tickets of Rs0.47 million to 197 Food Business Operators (FBOs) for not complying with the PFA’s standards.

Punjab Food Authority Lahore team sealed three food businesses, including a factory, an eatery and a production plant of water filtration company in Swami Nagar, Bhati Gate and Begum Kot, respectively, and imposed fine on 43 other outlets in Lahore.

Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider said the factory was sealed for producing ketchup with chemicals, starch and textile colours. The PFA team confiscated 930 kilogram ketchup and 1,400 kilogram raw material from the factory. She said an eatery (haleem shop) was sealed due to the presence of cats in the kitchen, open drains and usage of blue drums for storage of drinking water. The PFA team also sealed the production plant of Aqua National Water Filtration Company in Begum Kot, Lahore. Rafia said the plant was sealed for using unauthorised logo of PFA, low quality packing and unavailability of food license.

PFA teams also rigorously dealt with violators during raids on hundreds of food businesses in other districts of the province. Teams under the supervision of deputy director operations and food safety officers inspected the quality of food and ingredients being used in the food.

The PFA teams imposed fine on account of adulteration, squalid environment, usage of non-food grade colour and chemical, poor food quality and failure to meet the food safety standards. Most of the FBOs failed to produce evidence of purchase of raw materials.

According to the data, the PFA teams sealed eight food businesses in Multan, four in Rawalpindi, three in Sargodha, two in Faisalabad, five in Gujranwala and one each in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

PFA also stopped the production of two other food points by serving emergency prohibition orders in Sahiwal and Gujranwala. The teams imposed Rs70,500 fine in Multan, Rs79,500 in Rawalpindi, Rs1,14,000 in DG Khan, Rs1,20,000 in Gujranwala and Rs94,000 in other divisions of Punjab.

The data further showed the PFA teams have discarded 280kg churan, 6,100kg adulterated spices, 515 packs of coloured pappadum, 450kg milk powder bags, 300kg caramel, 800 packs of gutka, 335 litres adulterated milk, 200kg white flour, adulterated red pepper, sugar syrup and other sub-standard food items.