CITY PULSE: Nostalgia

Attia Rashid’s solo exhibition titled ‘Nostalgia’ is running at the ArtChowk gallery until May 25. Attia’s work is an exploration of the nostalgia notion, offering a new interpretation of the topophilia concept. Spending part of her life in Pakistan and part in the United Kingdom, she explores her paradoxical feelings of being physically in one place and emotionally in another.

Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Behind The Burqa

Artscene Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Behind The Burqa’, featuring miniature paintings by Kausar Iqbal.

The show opens on Friday, April 20 and continues till April 26, at 6pm.

Call 0213-35371914 for more information.

Art For Eternity

ArtCiti Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Art For Eternity” featuring paintings by

Iqbal Durrani.

The show opens on Thursday, April 19 and continues till Sunday, April 22, from 6pm to 8pm.

Call 021-35250495-6 for more information or visit: www.artciti.com

Cutting Edge

Full Circle Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Cutting Edge’, featuring artists Sakina Ali, Mohammed Runija and Zainab AbdulHussain.

The show also features live Painting by Runija.

The exhibition continues till Saturday, April 21, at 5pm.

Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Under The Stars We Dance Like Bohemians

Mohsin Shafi’s new works “Under The Stars We Dance Like Bohemians”, is running at Canvas Gallery.

Mohsin is a faculty member at NCA, BNU and PIFD. He has also been part of numerous shows, Residencies and workshops; locally and internationally.

The show remains open daily until Thursday, April 19 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday).

Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Solitude

Koel Gallery is hosting a group show titled ‘Solitude’, featuring artists Shah Abdullah, Abid Aslam, Shaheera Aslam, Malcolm Hutcheson, Natasha Malik and Wardha Shabbir.

The exhibition is curated by Salima Hashmi. The show continues till Thursday, April 19, at 5pm. Call 0213-35831292 for more information.