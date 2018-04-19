Bill to regularise services of over 20,000 teachers passed again

The Sindh Regularisation of Teachers Appointed on Contract Basis Bill 2018 was once again passed on Wednesday even though the governor had returned the bill meant to regularise the services of over 20,000 government schoolteachers to the provincial assembly without his assent.

Governor Mohammad Zubair had returned the bill passed earlier with the observation that there should not be a provision for the transfer of contractual teachers whose services were being regularised because it would deprive the areas and schools of teachers for which these vacancies were especially created.

After the governor’s objections, the bill was reconsidered by the Sindh cabinet in its meeting on Monday. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on the occasion that if a teacher were to be transferred, it should be allowed only if their replacement was available in their original area or school of appointment.

The chief executive said the transfer of such teachers whose services were being regularised should not deprive any area or schools of them. The teachers whose services are being regularised through the bill in question were appointed on contractual basis a couple of years ago in different batches, as most of them had passed the recruitment test conducted by the National Testing Service.

It should be mentioned here that Section 3(1) of the bill in question states: “Provided further that the services of a teacher shall not be regularised unless he has completed or completes three years of his contract period and who does not possess the qualification prescribed for the post and his performance is not satisfactory.”

Sports board

The PA also passed the Sindh Sports Board (Amendment) Bill 2018. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro moved the bill, which was meant to make the CM head of the provincial sports board in place of the governor as well as to increase its members.

The opposition lawmakers suggested that instead of making the chief executive head of the sports board, the provincial sports minister should be provided these responsibilities. They also expressed surprise that the meeting of the sports board could not be held for past two decades.

Speaking on the bill, MPA Mohammad Hussain of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) said the CM was already too preoccupied because he was heading or supervising a number of similar boards.

The opposition lawmakers also moved an amendment to make the sports minister head of the sports board, but the amendment was defeated through a majority vote of the treasury legislators.

Liquor shops

Khuhro said the Sindh government’s Excise & Taxation Department did not grant any permission to open liquor shops in the vicinity of educational institutions and mosques.

He said a liquor shop can only be opened if its proposed location is situated outside a 400-metre radius of the premises of schools and mosques.

The parliamentary affairs minister was responding to a calling-attention notice raised by MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the issue of liquor shops running across the province in close vicinity of schools and mosques.

The opposition lawmaker said the law of the land does not allow opening liquor shops at such public places. Khuhro said that liquor shops are meant only for non-Muslims, and that Muslim citizens cannot avail their services.

KMC funds’ audit

Speaking on a separate calling-attention notice, Sindh Excise & Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said it seemed that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would be sold out in a few days.

Chawla said Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had been provided with Rs130 million for making arrangements for the final match of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League, and the mayor had spent Rs35 million only for procuring fancy lights.

MPA Nadeem Razi, who has defected from the MQM and joined the Pak Sarzameen Party, said the audit of the funds provided to the city mayor should be conducted, claiming that Akhtar was involved in the awarding of contracts on unmeritorious basis.

On Monday the PA had unanimously passed three bills for a second time to establish as many universities in the province. The governor had returned these bills to the House without his assent and taking exception to diminishing his role as chancellor of the proposed varsities.

The assembly unanimously passed for a second time the Sohail University Bill 2017; the University of Modern Sciences, Tando Mohammad Khan Bill 2017 and the Government College University Hyderabad Bill 2018. In his observations on these bills, Governor Zubair objected to empowering the chief minister to control and manage these universities while curtailing or ending the governor’s role as their chancellor or patron.

Zubair said that such an act of the Sindh government will break the link between the higher education sector and the federation, when the federation has a constitutional role to play in promoting university-level education in all the provinces.