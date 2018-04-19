Justice for the vulnerable

The case of Tayyaba, the 10-year-old child who was tortured while employed as a maid by Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar, exposed the darkness and exploitation that is all too common in elite Pakistani society. Here was a child who was not only being forced to work in contravention of laws on child labour but was also being severely abused both physically and mentally. As the case progressed, we saw how there is one set of rules for the rich and powerful and another for everyone else. Initially, the judge and his wife looked to have got off when Tayyaba’s guardians pardoned them – yet another example of how such laws are misused to allow those with power to avoid punishment for their crimes. Eventually, though, the Supreme Court voided the pardon and now both the accused have been found guilty. But the punishment they have been given – a one-year prison sentence – is the minimum prescribed under Section 328-A of the PPC, which deals with violence against minors. And they were immediately granted bail by the Islamabad High Court as they appeal the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Throughout the trial, many influential members of the legal community continued to back Raja Khurram and Maheem Zafar. There is an unfortunate tendency in the elite class to protect itself no matter the severity of the crimes alleged. Even now that they have been found guilty, there is no indication that Tayyaba’s plight will lead to a change in how the most vulnerable are treated. Child labour, especially in the field of domestic work, is rife and there is no mechanism for ensuring their protection. As we have seen in countless cases like that of Zainab, poor children are the most likely targets of physical and sexual abuse. Even as the verdict in Tayyaba’s case was being announced, a protest was held in Karachi against the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Mangophir. We as a society now need to grapple with how we have failed Tayyaba and so many others like her. Certainly there is a need for the reform of laws and better implementation of laws on child labour and violence against children. But even that will not be sufficient until we finally accept that those who are not privileged deserve the same rights and protection under the laws as everyone else.