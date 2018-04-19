Not my job to stop Nawaz from going abroad: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday that it was not NAB's concern whether elections were held or not but if someone had done corruption, he or she was answerable before and after the elections.

He made it clear that no one could shake the commitment of NAB for eradication of corruption from the country and no power could pull the strings of the bureau, adding that the bureau's actions have nothing to do with the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“There is no power in Pakistan which can pull the strings of NAB in my presence and I can assure you that if it happens, I would prefer to pick my briefcase and go home and the string will remain there but I will not be in the NAB,” he said while talking to newsmen after the in-camera briefing to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) here on Wednesday.

In a brief talk with the media, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is vigorously pursuing the policy of indiscriminate accountability. “If anyone proves that NAB has acted with bias, I will take full responsibility and quit this seat,” he vowed.

Asked about the volume of corruption in the country, the NAB chairman said that it could be discussed that it was within the limit but things were now beyond the volume of corruption. “I have told the PAC every action and measure taken by the NAB during the last six months and the PAC appreciated the six-month performance of NAB,” he said.

Asked if there were names of 435 persons pointed out in the PanamaLeaks but the impression was that only the Sharif family was being targeted, he said the inquiry against other persons was also going on.

To a question with regard to NAB not stopping ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif from going abroad, the NAB chairman said it was not his job to stop Nawaz Sharif from going abroad. “I will not make any further comment on it as the matter is sub judice and the Accountability Court could tell better in this regard,” he said.

Asked whether he had any concerns whether Nawaz Sharif might not return to the country, the NAB chairman said there was no reason for such kind of concern.

Asked what steps NAB was taking to bring back those who were declared absconders and now in London, the NAB chairman said red notices were being issued and efforts were being made for extradition and hopefully a lot of proclaimed offenders would be brought back in the coming days.

To a question about his statement in the meeting of Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Human Rights about the handing over of 4,000 Pakistanis to the US after 9/11, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, who was also heading the missing persons commission, clarified that he in the meeting only mentioned that there were reports in the Ministry of Interior that time when Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao was the interior minister. “I did not name Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao that he did it. I have all the respect for Aftab Sherpao and one thing should be clear that our interior ministers were never so powerful that they might hand over persons to any country,” he said.

When a journalist asked who were those having the power and authority to do so, he replied that this should be asked only from the powerful and in the corridors of power. Asked in the past, PAC Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah, expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of NAB in parliament and outside the parliament, accused the body of discrimination and revenge, the NAB chairman said no such things were said in the PAC meeting as he briefed the committee that there were no discriminatory policy being followed in the NAB. He said he had asked the PAC to keep faith in NAB.

In reply to yet another question, he said the PAC dispelled the impression of any move of curtailing the NAB powers. “There is no such move in parliament,” he said. To another question regarding the in-house accountability of NAB, he said that action was being taken against several persons. “Recently, some have been suspended, arrested, and removed from their posts. I am fully aware of the situation, however, this process will take some time,” he said.